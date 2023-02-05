

Three-day int’l confce on agri development ends in Dhaka

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, inaugurated the conference as the chief guest on Thursday (February 2). The conference was organised with a view to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of ensuring sustainable food security.



Prof. Dr. Md. Sekender Ali, Secretary General of the BAEN, presented the welcome speech. Dr. Daniel Gustafson, Special Representative of the Director General of the World Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Rome, presented the keynote speech, on the inaugural session on Thursday. Kbd. Dr. Md. Hamidur Rahman, President of BAEN, presided over the event.

Also present at inaugural session were Kbd. Afzal Hossain Bhuiayn, Organizing Secretary, BAEN; Mr. Robert D. Simpson, FAO Representative, Bangladesh, and Dr. V.V. Sadamate, PRDIS Senior Advisor, among others.



In addition, around 350 delegates from various countries including Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United States, United Kingdom, and Italy participated in the conference, along with representatives of various government and non-governmental organizations of the named countries.



The theme of the conference was "Food and Nutritional Security for Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in SAARC Countries: Revisiting Extension Approaches and Strategies".



In his speech Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, said: "The four key themes of this conference are very timely and very important for the development of extension services in Bangladesh and other SAARC countries. However, priority should be placed on how quickly and effectively the extension services can be delivered to the doorstep of farmers."



He continued, "Extension service providers must remember that extension services are no longer just about technology, but also about improving farmers' livelihoods and economic development. Even thirty years ago, the agriculture sector had a 60% contribution to the country's GDP. However, as expected and projected by us, this percentage is now decreasing. Now, beyond production, we must also focus on the agriculture industry, as well as the service sector. This is because food and nutrition issues are closely linked with industrial and service sectors."



He further said, "We have long been suffering from food shortage. In Bangladesh, even until 2008, there was monga (cyclical poverty and hunger); there were famines; many farmers and their families lived below the poverty line and were undernourished.

But now, due to the present government's continuous support and visionary planning in the agriculture sector, there is no food shortage in Bangladesh any longer. We are now self-sufficient in the production of rice, the staple food grain. In just a few years, we have succeeded in increasing our vegetable production from 30 lakh tonnes to 2 crore, 20 lakh tonnes.



Currently, maize production is at around 60 lakh tonnes, while potato production is at 1 crore tonnes." Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, Honorable Minister, Ministry of Agriculture concluded by advising all individuals and institutions providing extension services, no matter their bearing, to join together in providing integrated extension services.



