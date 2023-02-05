

Berger's Rupali Chowdhury featured in TIME magazine



In the featured content, the country's first female multinational MD shed some light on the growth of the paints industry in Bangladesh and Berger's contribution to it as the market leader.

Berger has always been a pioneer in bringing many groundbreaking innovations to Bangladesh's paint market that have shaped the entire painting industry over the years.



As Managing Director of the company, Rupali Chowdhury has been significantly contributing to Berger's and the entire industry's magnificent accomplishments since 2008. And now, she earned this incredible achievement as a business leader - to be featured in a magazine as prestigious as TIME, says a Berger press release.



The paint industry in Bangladesh is growing at a healthy rate, and Berger Paints Bangladesh is at the forefront of this growth, offering a wide range of high-quality and environmentally friendly paint products.

Berger invests heavily in the market and collaborates with international companies under Joint Ventures, like Berger Fosroc a British manufacturer of specialized construction chemicals; Berger Becker a Swedish company, the number one supplier of coil coatings and a leading supplier of industrial paints worldwide.



Moreover, they are also collaborating with ABB France for factory automation of the 3rd Berger Paints factory in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar Economic Zone. The commitment to excellence has attracted the attention of international investors who recognize the potential of the company, the country as a whole.



