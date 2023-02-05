Video
BD, Brazil to boost bilateral trade; trade bodies sign deal

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

BD, Brazil to boost bilateral trade; trade bodies sign deal

BD, Brazil to boost bilateral trade; trade bodies sign deal

Bangladesh and Brazil will work together for the further expansion of bilateral trade relations and both countries will support the industries under joint venture and joint collaboration.
In this regard, a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed Between the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (APEXBRASIL) last Wednesday at the headquarter of the Apex Brasil, Brazil.
 
FBCCI president Md. Jashim Uddin signed the MoU with the Business Director of Apex Brasil Ana Paula Repezza during his visit to Brazil.

Under this agreement, both the FBCCI and ApexBrasil will exchange information about the economic development of Bangladesh and Brazil with a view to opening possibilities for increasing trade and for the expansion of economic and industrial cooperation among the enterprises and organizations of the two countries.
Both Parties will cooperate in the sharing of best practices, information, knowledge, methodologies, and expertise on trade promotion and investment attraction and both the FBCCI and ApexBrasil will share knowledge and experiences in relation to supporting and facilitating the exchange between Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), startups, incubation centers, research institutes, investors and other relevant stakeholders of both the countries, as per the negotiation. Bangladesh and Brazil will assist and facilitate visits of trade and economic delegations to the other country and will render maximum cooperation for establishing business contacts.
 
FBCCI president said that the MoU was signed for Recognizing the immense possibilities of promoting economic and commercial cooperation between the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Federative Republic of Brazil. The agreement will further bolster the trade relations between the two countries, he added.
FBCCI President invited the Brazilian Business leaders to join the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 to be held in Dhaka on March 11-13 on the occasion of FBCCI's 50th anniversary.

The President of ApexBrasil Jorge Viana praised the success of Bangladesh in the national and international arena. He said the negotiation will deepen the economic relations between the two countries.
Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Bangladesh Ambassador to Brasil Sadia Faizunnessa were also present at the program.

A six-member delegation including FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin visited Brazil with the aim of expanding the market of Bangladeshi products in the regional trade market under Mercosur.


