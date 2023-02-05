Video
NBFIs can no longer borrow from call money market: BB

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) not to borrow from the interbank call money market, limiting their options to hunt liquidity.
Instead, the NFBIs have been asked to raise long-term funds by issuing bonds as the country's financial sector is running with a severe liquidity crisis,

A circular issued by the BB to this effect says some NBFIs are making long-term investments such as lease financing after taking short-term funds from the call money market. This creates maturity mismatch of funds, making the institutions unable to pay off the short-term loans on time, says the circular, adding that the NBFIs are also failing to repay the depositors' money on time.
In view of these incidents, BB, the central bank has imposed restrictions on NBFIs' short-term borrowing from the money market.
The new directive was given based on the recommendations of the fact-finding committee of the BB formed to monitor the performance of poor-performing NBFIs, central bank officials said.

The step was taken to increase the money supply and prevent the cash-starved NBFIs from borrowing money through overnight, short notice, and term loans from the banking sector.
As BB does not lend money to NBFIs, so these institutions now have to raise money by issuing long-term bonds.
BB Spokesperson and Executive Director Mejbaul Haque said he believes the latest move by the central bank will help reduce the maturity mismatch of funds in NBFIs.

Many NBFIs will be in trouble if they cannot borrow money from the money market in these times of liquidity stress, said Md Kyser Hamid, managing director and chief executive officer of Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company Limited (BD Finance).
He said, adding, "Some NBFIs are in a good position and they do not borrow money from the money market. Again there are many NBFIs who want to borrow money from banks but banks do not lend them money. But some NBFIs that are borrowing from the money market will now face some liquidity problems."

Mentioning that the interest rate on borrowing funds from the money market for more than one day is around 9 percent, he, however, suggested NBFIs take this high interest into account while borrowing.
Kyser Hamid also said some NBFIs can borrow from the central bank through repurchase agreements (repo), adding that many NBFIs had bought bills and bonds from the central bank against which they can borrow money.

According to a central bank report on NBFIs, aggregate classified loans and leases of NBFIs climbed to Tk17,327 crore at the end of September 2022 from Tk15,936 crore three months ago. The ratio of classified loans and leases against total outstanding loans increased to 24.61 percent in end-September 2022 which was 1.62 percentage points higher than that of the previous quarter and 6.99 percentage points higher than that of end-September 2021.


