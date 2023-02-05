

Smart Tech signs data center deal with Sonali Bank



According to the agreement, Smart Technologies will supply the hardware for setting up Sonali Bank's data center. Additionally, Smart will provide training and Tier Three certifications on related topics.



The agreement was signed by Deputy Managing Director, Sonali Bank, Parsuma Alam, Chief Information Technology Officer (CITO), Sonali Bank, Mohammed Rezwan Al Bakhtiar, Deputy General Manager, Sonali Bank, Munmun Mondal and Mamunur Rashid Bhuyan and Director of Corporate and Enterprise Department, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd, Shahed Kamal, Assistant General Manager, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd, SM Kayes Hossain, Data Center Business Head, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd, Abdur Rahman & Deputy Manager, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd, Delwar Hossain.



Shahed Kamal, Director of Smart Technologies, said, We are really happy to sign a data center contract with Sonali Bank, the country's top government financial institution. We have been providing IT services in the country for the past 25 years. Hopefully, our program with Sonali Bank will be successfully implemented on schedule.

Smart Technologies (BD) Limited has completed a data center agreement with Sonali Bank. The signing of this agreement was held at Sonali Bank's head office recently, says a press release.According to the agreement, Smart Technologies will supply the hardware for setting up Sonali Bank's data center. Additionally, Smart will provide training and Tier Three certifications on related topics.The agreement was signed by Deputy Managing Director, Sonali Bank, Parsuma Alam, Chief Information Technology Officer (CITO), Sonali Bank, Mohammed Rezwan Al Bakhtiar, Deputy General Manager, Sonali Bank, Munmun Mondal and Mamunur Rashid Bhuyan and Director of Corporate and Enterprise Department, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd, Shahed Kamal, Assistant General Manager, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd, SM Kayes Hossain, Data Center Business Head, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd, Abdur Rahman & Deputy Manager, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd, Delwar Hossain.Shahed Kamal, Director of Smart Technologies, said, We are really happy to sign a data center contract with Sonali Bank, the country's top government financial institution. We have been providing IT services in the country for the past 25 years. Hopefully, our program with Sonali Bank will be successfully implemented on schedule.