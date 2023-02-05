Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD leans towards coal-based power as renewables face challenges

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

GlobalData's latest report, 'Bangladesh Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2022 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape', discusses the power market structure of Bangladesh and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation and consumption up to 2035.

Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape and a list of major power plants are provided. The analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.
The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential.
 
Bangladesh is set to increase the coal-based power generation capacity to ensure supply security at a time when many other countries are focussing on the development of renewables and cutting dependency on thermal power to achieve climate goals.
The country's move to expand coal power comes as challenges remain for renewables development, including inadequate grid infrastructure, lack of robust policies, and incentives or subsidies except net metering, which has also been only moderately successful.

The share of coal power in the total annual generation in the country is estimated to reach 12.6% in 2032. In September 2022, the Bangladeshi Government announced plans to add around 4.3GW of coal-based thermal power to address frequent blackouts, which caused a major strain on industries, especially the garment industry, which accounts for more than 80% of the country's exports.
The cost of electricity generation is also high in the country, which has burdened power generation companies. The government has increased electricity imports from India over the years since it has proved to be a cheaper option. To overcome cost challenges, Bangladesh plans to nearly triple its electricity imports, which will mostly come from thermal power generation from India.

Though Bangladesh's measures provide temporary relief to secure supply, they do not provide a long-time solution. Moreover, this steers the country away from its unconditional target to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 27.56Mt CO?e (6.73%) below business-as-usual (BAU) levels in 2030. The rise in electricity demand has led to an increase in gas-based generation over the years.
In 2021, gas-based generation accounted for 66.4% of total annual generation. It is estimated that the country's natural gas reserves will be depleted in ten to 12 years based on the current usage. The increase in global energy prices makes importing natural gas an unattractive option.

Bangladesh has lagged in the development of renewable energy sources, with only 537MW of total renewable installed capacity in 2021, accounting for 2.5% of the country's capacity mix. Among renewables, solar PV accounted for 98.6% of the renewable installed capacity, with onshore wind, biopower and small hydro accounting for the rest of the share.

There are no major utility-scale renewable power plants in the country and the grid infrastructure is not equipped to streamline renewable power generation on a large scale. The country's preference towards coal-based thermal power development and imports may only be a temporary measure to overcome these challenges.

In the long term, the country should look at incentivising renewable power plants to encourage adoption, invest in upgrading the grid, and focus on development of energy storage to overcome dependency on thermal power and meet its climate goals.
    Power Technology


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Energy co-op a vital part of BD-India partnership: Envoy
Three-day int’l confce on agri development ends in Dhaka
Berger's Rupali Chowdhury featured in TIME magazine
BD, Brazil to boost bilateral trade; trade bodies sign deal
NBFIs can no longer borrow from call money market: BB
Smart Tech signs data center deal with Sonali Bank
BD leans towards coal-based power as renewables face challenges
Rangpur Metal launches hand-made kitchen sink


Latest News
US to give money seized from Russian oligarch to Ukraine as aid: Report
G7, Australia reach deal on price caps for Russian fuel after EU
Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hanif Flyover
Muggers snatch 300 mobile phones in Dhaka a day
Varsity student killed as covered van crash his motorcycle in Pabna
Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL
Ronaldo 'happy' after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Falsehood being spread over educational curriculum: Dipu
Bangladesh logs 12 more Covid cases
Most Read News
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal power plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of forced disappearances: HRW
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Housewife stabbed dead in Dinajpur
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft