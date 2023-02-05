

Rangpur Metal launches hand-made kitchen sink

RN Paul, managing director of RFL Group, recently unveiled the "Delight" kitchen sink at a hotel in the capital, said a media statement Thursday.



RMIL Director Md Moniruzzaman said: "Currently, there are two types of kitchen sinks available in the country's market; one is handcrafted, and the other is made using a hydraulic machine. The biggest difference between the two is the diameter, depth and thickness of the bowl."



"Handcrafted kitchen sinks have more bowl depth and their stainless steel is also much thicker. As a result, the sinks are 100 percent rust resistant and last longer."



"Delight kitchen sink is made of durable 304-grade food-grade stainless steel. Furthermore, it has a high-quality rubber guard that makes no noise during the use of the sink," Moniruzzaman said.



Delight kitchen sink is now available in two sizes. The double bowl sink costs Tk11,000 and the single bowl Tk6,125. �UNB



