

SBAC Bank revamps a new website



The Bank's Managing Director and CEO Habibur Rahman revamped the new website at Bank's Head Office recently, says a press release.



While, Bank's Deputy Managing Directors Md. Nurul Azim, A.K.M. Rashedul Hoque Chowdhury and Md. Abdul Matin, Senior Executives including Divisional Heads of the Head Office were present in ceremony.



South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited has converted its website (www.sbacbank.com) from a static to a dynamic version as a part of building Smart Bangladesh.The Bank's Managing Director and CEO Habibur Rahman revamped the new website at Bank's Head Office recently, says a press release.While, Bank's Deputy Managing Directors Md. Nurul Azim, A.K.M. Rashedul Hoque Chowdhury and Md. Abdul Matin, Senior Executives including Divisional Heads of the Head Office were present in ceremony.