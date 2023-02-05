

United Healthcare celebrates World Cancer Day



The screening programme is a proactive approach to raise awareness and encourage early detection of cancer.

Mass people are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to get checked and analyze any potential cancer in it's early stages. About one-third of cancers are curable with early detection and proper treatment. This initiative highlights the commitment of United Healthcare to provide high-quality healthcare and support to the community.



United Healthcare is holding a series of cancer screening events in celebration of World Cancer Day.

United Hospital organized a seven day long free screening in their premises. M.A. Rashid Hospital (Jamalpur) arranged a health camp on Saturday 4 February. United Medical College & Hospital (Satarkul) will organize the health camp on Monday 6 February from 8:30 am - 2:30 pm and Medix will organize the free screening on Sunday 12 February from 10 am - 2:00 pm. Anyone can participate in the free cancer screening program, which examines physical symptoms and family history of cancer to determine whether cancer is present or a potential. You can seek the guidance of knowledgeable Doctors regarding the next measures if necessary.

