ONE Bank holds Joining ceremony for Cadre Officers

87 Special Cadre and Cadre Officers (7th Batch) of ONE Bank Ltd joined the Bank recently, says a press release.On this occasion, a brief ceremony was held. In the programme, Md. Monzur Mofiz, Managing Director, Abu Zafore Md. Saleh, AMD, John Sarkar, DMD, Company Secretary and Head of HR and Manirul Islam, SEVP and Head of CRM delivered speeches.Two Special Cadre and Cadre Officer one male and one female officers also spoke on behalf of all the Special Cadre and Cadre Officers.The High officials of ONE Bank Limited were also present.