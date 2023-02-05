

'BD, Taiwan can jointly thrive in apparel, textile sectors'

The organisation made the observation when a delegation of the Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF) led by its President Justin Huang called on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka Thursday.



They discussed various issues of mutual interest regarding the apparel and textile industries.

The two sides talked about how both associations could work together to build interactive connections between apparel and textile businessmen of Bangladesh and Taiwan to facilitate meaningful business interactions.

Faruque said Bangladesh is the second largest exporter of readymade garments (RMG) in the world whereas Taiwan has a strong textile industry, particularly with considerable strengths in the non-cotton segment.

Since Bangladesh is strongly focusing on shifting from cotton to non-cotton products and value-added products, Taiwan with its big textile industry producing man-made fibres, polyester filament, nylon fibre and other fabrics can meet the demand of Bangladesh's RMG sector, he added.



Also, the BGMEA and TTF expressed interest in organising trade exhibitions to develop ties between RMG and textile businessmen of Bangladesh and Taiwan so that both sides can work together to create a win-win situation.



BGMEA Vice-President Shahidullah Azim, directors Asif Ashraf and Abdullah Hil Rakib, Timothy WD Tso, director at TTF and Emily Chen of the Promotion Section at TTF were also present at the meeting. �UNB



