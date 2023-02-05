Xiaomi announces Valentine's Day offer on smartphones

Under exciting Valentine's Day offers, the world's leading smartphone company Xiaomi has announced attractive offers on buying certain models of Xiaomi smartphone.



Under the campaign, Xiaomi fans can buy the best smartphones at more affordable prices. In this offer, Redmi Note 11, Redmi 10 (2022) and Redmi 10A smartphones are available at attractive prices along with free t-shirt.



The most acclaimed Redmi Note 11 (4+64) GB variant smartphone is now priced at BDT 18,499 instead of BDT 20,599. In addition, the Redmi Note 11 (6+128) GB variant can be bought with a reduction of BDT 1,000 to BDT 22,499, says a press release.

The Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core chipset. When it comes to camera, the Redmi Note 11 gets a quad rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a portrait lens. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.



Besides, the current offer price of the Redmi 10 (2022) 4+64 GB variant smartphone is BDT 16,999. In addition, the 6+128 GB variant can be purchased with a reduction of BDT 2,000 to BDT 18,999.



The Redmi 10 (2022) smartphone has attractive features and excellent performance capabilities. It has a 50-megapixel high-resolution camera and a FHD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate.



Another budget-friendly smartphone -the Redmi 10A is also included in this offer. The current offer price of the Redmi 10A (2+32) GB variant of the smartphone is BDT 10,499. In addition, customers will get a free Xiaomi T-shirt with every purchase of Redmi 10A (2+32).



Moreover, the Redmi 10A (4+64) is a good choice for those who want to buy a good configuration phone with 4 GB variant within BDT 13,000. The 4+64 GB variant can be bought for BDT 12,999 instead of BDT 14,299. The Redmi 10A offers a large 6.53" HD+ display to provide a better experience for watching videos as well as contents you enjoy. The device also features a rear fingerprint sensor to make it more convenient to unlock.



The offers started from February 4 will run nationwide till February 28, 2023.



