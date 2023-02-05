Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Xiaomi announces Valentine's Day offer on smartphones

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Under exciting Valentine's Day offers, the world's leading smartphone company Xiaomi has announced attractive offers on buying certain models of Xiaomi smartphone.

Under the campaign, Xiaomi fans can buy the best smartphones at more affordable prices. In this offer, Redmi Note 11, Redmi 10 (2022) and Redmi 10A smartphones are available at attractive prices along with free t-shirt.
 
The most acclaimed Redmi Note 11 (4+64) GB variant smartphone is now priced at BDT 18,499 instead of BDT 20,599. In addition, the Redmi Note 11 (6+128) GB variant can be bought with a reduction of BDT 1,000 to BDT 22,499, says a press release.
The Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core chipset. When it comes to camera, the Redmi Note 11 gets a quad rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a portrait lens. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Besides, the current offer price of the Redmi 10 (2022) 4+64 GB variant smartphone is BDT 16,999. In addition, the 6+128 GB variant can be purchased with a reduction of BDT 2,000 to BDT 18,999.

The Redmi 10 (2022) smartphone has attractive features and excellent performance capabilities. It has a 50-megapixel high-resolution camera and a FHD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Another budget-friendly smartphone -the Redmi 10A is also included in this offer. The current offer price of the Redmi 10A (2+32) GB variant of the smartphone is BDT 10,499. In addition, customers will get a free Xiaomi T-shirt with every purchase of Redmi 10A (2+32).
 
Moreover, the Redmi 10A (4+64) is a good choice for those who want to buy a good configuration phone with 4 GB variant within BDT 13,000. The 4+64 GB variant can be bought for BDT 12,999 instead of BDT 14,299. The Redmi 10A offers a large 6.53" HD+ display to provide a better experience for watching videos as well as contents you enjoy. The device also features a rear fingerprint sensor to make it more convenient to unlock.
 
The offers started from February 4 will run nationwide till February 28, 2023.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Energy co-op a vital part of BD-India partnership: Envoy
Three-day int’l confce on agri development ends in Dhaka
Berger's Rupali Chowdhury featured in TIME magazine
BD, Brazil to boost bilateral trade; trade bodies sign deal
NBFIs can no longer borrow from call money market: BB
Smart Tech signs data center deal with Sonali Bank
BD leans towards coal-based power as renewables face challenges
Rangpur Metal launches hand-made kitchen sink


Latest News
US to give money seized from Russian oligarch to Ukraine as aid: Report
G7, Australia reach deal on price caps for Russian fuel after EU
Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hanif Flyover
Muggers snatch 300 mobile phones in Dhaka a day
Varsity student killed as covered van crash his motorcycle in Pabna
Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL
Ronaldo 'happy' after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Falsehood being spread over educational curriculum: Dipu
Bangladesh logs 12 more Covid cases
Most Read News
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal power plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of forced disappearances: HRW
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Housewife stabbed dead in Dinajpur
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft