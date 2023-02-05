Bangladeshi firms see huge response in Texworld USA

Bangladeshi companies witnessed huge response from buyers in the three-day trade show, Texworld USA: Apparel Sourcing USA 2023, held from January 31 to February 2 at the Javits Center in New York.

The representatives of the companies were busy during the show with trade inquiries from USA and other countries.

Md Salim Reza, Minister (commercial), Bangladesh Embassy to the USA, visited the fair and appreciated the products displayed by the exhibitors Bangladeshi.



Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain., Director (Fair and Display) of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), said participation of trade show is essential for branding Bangladesh before the world.



Texworld USA is a major platform for Bangladeshi companies to showcase made in Bangladesh products before the world, he added.

A total of 10 Bangladeshi companies took part in the trade show.



The companies were - Arjeans Producer Ltd., Ha-meem Denim, Pioneer Denim, Max Will BD, Pengnuo Group, Vero Style, Total Apparel, N2N Sourcing, Dhaka Fareast and Wikitex BD (Interlink Dresses).



Shagufta, Chairman of N2N Sourcing, said, "This fair was pretty good, lots of buyers came. Our pavilion focused because it was under Bangladesh Garments Buying House Association (BGBA); we participated with five companies under one roof so they could get varieties of products at one place. Especially N2N Sourcing was focused on Work-wear and Uniforms that were unique."



Texworld USA, which bought together fabric manufacturers (knits embroidery, jacquard, cotton etc.), welcomed around 324 exhibitors from 22 countries at the beginning of the year.



The next Texworld USA will be held on 18 - 20 July. Apparel Sourcing Paris will be held on 6 - 8 February and Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics will be held on 28-30 March. BSS



