

Habibur Rahman joins Standard Bank as MD



Upon completion of his post-graduation in Economics from the University of Chittagong, Rahman embarked on his illustrious banking career on May 09, 1989 with Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited as a Probationary Officer.

In his long career of 33 years, he also served some other leading commercial banks of the country namely Prime Bank Limited, Mercantile Bank Limited and Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd in different capacities.



During his banking career spanning over 3 decades, he worked at different branches as well as different vital divisions of Head Office and thereby shouldered diverse responsibilities particularly in the areas of Credit Risk Management and Trade Finance cultivating ties with the Board, Customers and Regulators with the focus of maximizing revenue and enhancing reputation for each Bank he worked for.



