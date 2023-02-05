Video
Rooppur NPP’s main coolant pipeline welded successfully

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Special Correspondent

The welding work of the main coolant pipeline (MCP) has been successfully completed in the reactor building of Unit 2 at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).
About one hundred employees of Energospetsmontazh were engaged in the works along with the specialists from NIKIMT-Atomstroy provided technical, expertise, and consultation support, a ROSATOM release said on Saturday.

"During the NPP operation, coolant with a temperature of 320 degrees centigrade will be circulating through the MCP, therefore, pipeline welding is a very responsible process involving the most experienced welders. Each weld joint passes seven inspections at different work stages, which guarantees its reliability and quality", said Alexey Deriy, ASE Vice President and Director of Rooppur NPP Construction Project.

The main coolant pipeline is a system of pipes connected to the primary circuit. It consists of four loops, each of which is connected to the reactor and reactor coolant pump and steam generator. The MCP is 140 meters long with an inner diameter of 850 mm and weighs 238 tons.

The entire process of joining, welding, and heat treatment of 28 weld joints took 60 days. Another 6 days were required to complete surfacing with austenitic stainless steel that will protect the pipeline from aggressive media, the release said.

Rooppur NPP is being equipped with two Russian VVER-1200 reactors of a total 2400 MW capacity. The VVER-1200 reactors belonging to Generation III+ fully comply with all the international safety requirements. The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation of Russia is implementing the project as the general contractor.


