Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

55 BD firms join consumer goods show in Germany

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

55 BD firms join consumer goods show in Germany

55 BD firms join consumer goods show in Germany

Ambiente 2023, an internationally unique platform for showcasing consumer goods, began at Frankfurt, Germany on Friday.
Some 55 Bangladeshi companies have taken part to showcase their products at the five-day leading global consumer goods show, said a press release
Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain, Director (Fair and Display) of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), said they have been providing subsidised stalls to increase the exports of handicrafts, decorative items and kitchen accessories by allowing small and medium exporters to exhibit at the world's largest consumer fair.

Bangladeshi firms, including Paragon Ceramic, Shinepukur, Peoples Ceramic, Monno Ceramic, San Trade, RFL Plastics are participating and representing Bangladesh with their products.
Prokritee, Saidpur Enterprises, Artisan house and Asix BD are going to participate under the EPB.
Ambiente is the leading international trade fair and the world's number one in products associated with dining, cooking, household items, interior design, gifts, jewelry and fashion accessories.

After India, the Bangladesh participation is the biggest from South Asia with a wide range of products. Ceramic companies such as Shinepukur, Monno Ceramic and Paragon Ceramics are in hall 12.0 and 12.1 (Dining) while the other companies are in hall 10.1, 10.2, 10.4 and 11.1 (Giving and Living)
Bangladesh has been participating in Ambiente for over three decades now and a number of industries have developed from this fair such as jute and handicrafts.
 
The top 10 visitor nations at Ambiente 2019 after Germany were China, France, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, South Korea, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the USA.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Energy co-op a vital part of BD-India partnership: Envoy
Three-day int’l confce on agri development ends in Dhaka
Berger's Rupali Chowdhury featured in TIME magazine
BD, Brazil to boost bilateral trade; trade bodies sign deal
NBFIs can no longer borrow from call money market: BB
Smart Tech signs data center deal with Sonali Bank
BD leans towards coal-based power as renewables face challenges
Rangpur Metal launches hand-made kitchen sink


Latest News
US to give money seized from Russian oligarch to Ukraine as aid: Report
G7, Australia reach deal on price caps for Russian fuel after EU
Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hanif Flyover
Muggers snatch 300 mobile phones in Dhaka a day
Varsity student killed as covered van crash his motorcycle in Pabna
Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL
Ronaldo 'happy' after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Falsehood being spread over educational curriculum: Dipu
Bangladesh logs 12 more Covid cases
Most Read News
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal power plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of forced disappearances: HRW
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Housewife stabbed dead in Dinajpur
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft