

Dhaka Bank inks deal with ULAB



The agreement was signed by Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Limited and Professor Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh.

Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP and Kazi Inam Ahmed, Members of Board of Trustees, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh were also present at that time

Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CEMO, Akhlaqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director (Corporate), Dhaka Bank Limited, H. M. Mostafizur Rahaman, EVP and Head, Retail Business Division and Md. Kamal Uddin, VP and Manager, Dhanmondi Model Branch, Dhaka Bank Limited was present in that occasion.



Firoz Alam, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Gemcon Group, Prof. Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, Treasurer, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh along with other senior officials of both the organizations were also present in that occasion.



Dhaka Bank Ltd signed an agreement for tuition fees collection with University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) recently, says a press release.The agreement was signed by Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Limited and Professor Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh.Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP and Kazi Inam Ahmed, Members of Board of Trustees, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh were also present at that timeMd. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CEMO, Akhlaqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director (Corporate), Dhaka Bank Limited, H. M. Mostafizur Rahaman, EVP and Head, Retail Business Division and Md. Kamal Uddin, VP and Manager, Dhanmondi Model Branch, Dhaka Bank Limited was present in that occasion.Firoz Alam, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Gemcon Group, Prof. Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, Treasurer, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh along with other senior officials of both the organizations were also present in that occasion.