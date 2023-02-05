|
IBBL inks Mudaraba agreement with Bangladesh Bank
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) for receiving 'Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund' under the Islamic Shari'ah-compliant Restricted Mudaraba system.
Bangladesh Bank formed this fund of Tk 10,000 crore from its own with the aim of continuing the ongoing development and expansion of export-oriented industries and to accelerate the activities of export-oriented business.
Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor, Bangladesh Bank handed over a copy of the agreement to Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of Islami Bank, says a press release.
Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, Maksuda Begum, Director, Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD), Bangladesh Bank and top officials of both institutions were present on the occasion.