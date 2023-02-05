

IBBL inks Mudaraba agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Bangladesh Bank formed this fund of Tk 10,000 crore from its own with the aim of continuing the ongoing development and expansion of export-oriented industries and to accelerate the activities of export-oriented business.



Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor, Bangladesh Bank handed over a copy of the agreement to Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of Islami Bank, says a press release.

Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, Maksuda Begum, Director, Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD), Bangladesh Bank and top officials of both institutions were present on the occasion.



