

Sonali Bank disburses loans to flower farmers in Jessore

Sonali Bank Jessore region arranged the programme at Panisara in Gadkhali on Saturday, says a press release.

Sonali Bank Ltd General Manager, General Manager's office Jessore MD. Shafiqul Islam presided over the loans disbursed programme while Board of Directors Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui attended as chief guest.

Bank's CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim and Deputy Managing Director Sanchia Binte Ali attended the programme as special guest.



They disburse the loans under Rural and Agriculture loan programme to 17 flower cultivators.

Among others, Sonali Bank's Khulna and Jessore region executives and other officials were present in the occasion.



