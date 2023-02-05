HRM in Bangladesh

Dear Sir

In the age of globalisation, Human Resource Management (HRM) has become an essential part of organisations. The significance of HR issues in the organisational decision-making has emerged in the beginning of 1980. HRM has become a crucial area in Bangladesh, too. Today almost every local and multinational organisations, banks, different manufacturing and service organisations have placed Human Resource Department (HRD) as a separate department.



Different training institutions provide training programmes on different area of HRM. To become a market leader knowledge on Human Resources Information System (HRIS) is a must. It helps connect the human resources and information technology (IT) through HR based software. This kind of software permits HR activities to occur automatically.



Many organisations in Bangladesh now widely use this kind of software to develop their HR. Training programmes are also provided by different training organisations on HRIS in Bangladesh. Today HRM is not confined in traditional management activities only; it mainly focuses on the development of the organisation's human resources. Therefore, organisations in Bangladesh should practise HRM appropriately so that they can also compete in the global market.





Sobhana Nowshin

Aftabnagar, Dhaka







