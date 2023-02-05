Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

HRM in Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Dear Sir
In the age of globalisation, Human Resource Management (HRM) has become an essential part of organisations. The significance of HR issues in the organisational decision-making has emerged in the beginning of 1980. HRM has become a crucial area in Bangladesh, too. Today almost every local and multinational organisations, banks, different manufacturing and service organisations have placed Human Resource Department (HRD) as a separate department.

Different training institutions provide training programmes on different area of HRM. To become a market leader knowledge on Human Resources Information System (HRIS) is a must. It helps connect the human resources and information technology (IT) through HR based software. This kind of software permits HR activities to occur automatically.

Many organisations in Bangladesh now widely use this kind of software to develop their HR. Training programmes are also provided by different training organisations on HRIS in Bangladesh. Today HRM is not confined in traditional management activities only; it mainly focuses on the development of the organisation's human resources. Therefore, organisations in Bangladesh should practise HRM appropriately so that they can also compete in the global market.


Sobhana Nowshin
Aftabnagar, Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HRM in Bangladesh
Tree: The natural cooler
Overuse of smart phone
Integrated budget and accounting system  for a Smart Bangladesh
Forest encroachment must stop
Electricity price
Time, cost overruns mega projects - a fait accompli
Gun violence spree in US


Latest News
US to give money seized from Russian oligarch to Ukraine as aid: Report
G7, Australia reach deal on price caps for Russian fuel after EU
Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hanif Flyover
Muggers snatch 300 mobile phones in Dhaka a day
Varsity student killed as covered van crash his motorcycle in Pabna
Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL
Ronaldo 'happy' after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Falsehood being spread over educational curriculum: Dipu
Bangladesh logs 12 more Covid cases
Most Read News
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal power plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of forced disappearances: HRW
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Housewife stabbed dead in Dinajpur
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft