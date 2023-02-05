Tree: The natural cooler

A News report, lately published in this daily on life-saving role of trees during summer time extreme heat wave in urban areas not only confirms the incomparability of green nature for our existence, also emphasizes the need for strategically integrating green infrastructure into urban planning.



It has been reported quoting The Lancet, a famous medical journal that increasing tree cover to 30% would shave off 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.7 degrees Fahrenheit) locally, on average, during hot summer months. Such life-friendly role of trees has been confirmed based on a research, conducted on higher temperature caused 6,700 premature deaths in 93 European cities during 2015.



No doubt, in a gradually warming world, where heat waves are getting frequent and more intense, the importance of more tree plantation is nothing overstated. Especially, in cities where unplanned urbanisation is going rampant in the name of so called development through use of impervious construction materials like concrete, asphalts and bricks, greenery is fast disappearing to invite more areas under full sun exposure. And the cities in developing countries, where maximum people have little or no access to air condition facilities, are more vulnerable to heat wave.



Trees help cool the environment naturally and effectively reduce urban heat islands- UHI. Trees and vegetation lower surface and air temperatures by providing shade and through evapotranspiration. As trees grow, they help stop climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air and storing carbon in the trees and soil, and releasing oxygen into the atmosphere.



Especially, in summer, with days generally longer than nights and more exposed to direct sun, tree-shade can act as the perfect cooler in the true sense in cities having more environmental implications in consideration of public health.



Let alone other cities of the world, if we have a look at our capital Dhaka which is regularly hitting headlines for poor air quality by fast turning a pile of bricks and glasses with almost no open place



left, the issue of greening is a crying need. The way commercial buildings are developing here with light, strong metal sheets, fibres and glasses, is only increasing the temperature further with sunlight and heat falling on metal and glass structures and reflecting off.



Various studies show that buildings with roof gardens reduce indoor temperature significantly in summer. We believe, under the current environment reality of the city, government should take steps for encouraging roof gardening to deal with extreme weather related issues. Besides, planned afforestation of the city is crucial through establishing more parks with trees having high-leaf area density and high rate of transpiration.



While more tree plantation is vital to maintain the thermal equilibrium of city, environment-friendly



mode of transportation such as use of bicycles instead of unnecessary use motor vehicles is also



important.



