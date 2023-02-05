

Victorians thru playoffs beating Challengers

Comilla Victorians beat Chattogram Challengers by six wickets on Saturday to confirm their playoff spot in the 9th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).



Challengers won the toss and decided to bat first but lost their opener Mehedi Maruf in the 2nd delivery of the first over as Maruf went for a duck. Khawaja Nafay came to bat at three and followed Maruf scoring two runs. CCs had been struggling with six for two when Afif Hossain Dhrubo came to bat on. He, paring with Usman Khan, added 88-run to pill-up Challengers from the disaster. Usman hoarded 52 runs off 42 balls with four boundaries and three over boundaries while Afif piled up 66 off 49. The stalwart hammered Victorians' bowlers to sent the ball to the fence for six occasions alongside couple of massive hits.



None of the later batters but Darwish Rasooli could play any impactful innings. Rasooli's cameo of 21 off nine helped Challengers to post 156 runs on the board for seven wickets.



Challenging 157 runs, CVs opener Shykat Ali, who was sent to open in absence of Liton Das, departed on 15. Liton sustained injury in the earlier game. Skipper Imrul Kayes was departed scoring as many runs while Johnson Charles was dismissed on nine as Victorians were in trouble with 57 for three.



However, 76-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Mosaddek Hossain made the chase easy for Victorians as Rizwan swung his sword for 61 off 47 balls with five boundaries and couple of over boundaries. Mosaddek on the contrary, remained unbeaten to wrap-up the game with 37 off 27 hitting three fours and a six. Beside, Jaker Ali was batting on 10 as CVs reached on 157 for four with six balls to go.



Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Ziaur Rahman shared the wickets between them equally.



Rizwan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock.





