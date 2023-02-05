Bangladesh faces India tonight

SAFF U20 Women's Championship

Bangladesh Under-20 Women's National Football Team will take on the archrival India in the SAFF U20 Women's Championship today (Sunday) at 7:00 pm at Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.



In the other match, Bhutan and Nepal will meet at 3:00 pm at the venue.



In a press meet ahead of the tournament, India coach Maymol Rocky said to the media that her players were ready to give cent per cent of their ability. For India, this tournament is a preparation for the AFC qualifiers.



She said, "We have good preparation. Our skipper is from the senior team while most of the others are from junior national teams. We consider Bangladesh a strong opponent. Others like Nepal are good opponents as well. Our main focus is to get prepared for the AFC qualifiers."



Bangladesh, which was aiming to play the final, said earlier that they would play match by match and will keep their feet on the ground.



Earlier on Friday, Bangladesh women started the tournament by winning their first match over Nepal by 3-1. The host women took a quick lead and doubled the margin within the first 13 minutes.



They were lightning fast compared to their Nepalese opponents and it was expected that the Bangladesh women could win by a huge margin if they were able to continue the way till the long whistle.



