Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF U20 Women\'s Championship

Bangladesh faces India tonight

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Sports Reporter

SAFF U20 Women's Championship
Bangladesh Under-20 Women's National Football Team will take on the archrival India in the SAFF U20 Women's Championship today (Sunday) at 7:00 pm at Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.

In the other match, Bhutan and Nepal will meet at 3:00 pm at the venue.
 
In a press meet ahead of the tournament, India coach Maymol Rocky said to the media that her players were ready to give cent per cent of their ability. For India, this tournament is a preparation for the AFC qualifiers.

She said, "We have good preparation. Our skipper is from the senior team while most of the others are from junior national teams. We consider Bangladesh a strong opponent. Others like Nepal are good opponents as well. Our main focus is to get prepared for the AFC qualifiers."

Bangladesh, which was aiming to play the final, said earlier that they would play match by match and will keep their feet on the ground.

Earlier on Friday, Bangladesh women started the tournament by winning their first match over Nepal by 3-1. The host women took a quick lead and doubled the margin within the first 13 minutes.

They were lightning fast compared to their Nepalese opponents and it was expected that the Bangladesh women could win by a huge margin if they were able to continue the way till the long whistle.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo breaks duck after lucrative Saudi move
Victorians thru playoffs beating Challengers
Bangladesh faces India tonight
Abahani Limited post win in BPL
Sheikh Russel KC return to winning streak in BPL
Australia's Green an 'outside chance' for India Test
Scorchers beat Heat to win fifth Big Bash League title
Hoggard withdraws from hearings into Rafiq racism allegations


Latest News
US to give money seized from Russian oligarch to Ukraine as aid: Report
G7, Australia reach deal on price caps for Russian fuel after EU
Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hanif Flyover
Muggers snatch 300 mobile phones in Dhaka a day
Varsity student killed as covered van crash his motorcycle in Pabna
Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL
Ronaldo 'happy' after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Falsehood being spread over educational curriculum: Dipu
Bangladesh logs 12 more Covid cases
Most Read News
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal power plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of forced disappearances: HRW
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Housewife stabbed dead in Dinajpur
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft