Sheikh Russel KC return to winning streak in BPL

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra returned to winning streak in the Bangladesh Premier League football when they managed a hard-fought solitary goal victory over ten men Azampur Football Club Uttara in a match held on Saturday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.

After the barren first half, Ivorian midfielder Kpehi Didier Brossou finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Sheikh Russel in the 55th minute of the match converting a spot kick.

Azampur FC however tried their best to stage a fight back in the match but they could not convert any in the remaining proceeding and had to leave the field with empty hand.

Rayhan Ahmed of Azampur FC was shown direct red card by the referee for his unsporting behavior in the 66th minute of the match.

With the day's victory, Sheikh Russel KC moved to fifth position in the league table with ten points from seven matches while bottom-ranked Azampur FC remained at their previous credit of one point also playing the same number of outings.     BSS


