Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

It's 'normal' for defenders to patrol Vinicius: Xavi

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

BARCELONA, FEB 4: Barcelona coach Xavi believes it is normal that defenders keep close tabs on Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, amid controversy over rough treatment towards the Brazilian.

Vinicius was brutally chopped down in Madrid's 2-0 win over Valencia by Gabriel Paulista, who was sent off, and no player in the division has been fouled more this season.

"Players like Ousmane (Dembele), Neymar, when he was here, or Vinicius, these players who can beat a man, opponents are a lot more aggressive to them," Xavi told a news conference.

"They get past their marker with ease, opponents give them more attention. Vinicius creates so much in attack, it's normal that the opposition defence keeps a closer eye on him.

"There's a referee and a refereeing committee, they have to do their job."

Real Madrid face Real Mallorca on Saturday and the island club's captain Antonio Raillo said earlier this week he would not use Vinicius as an example for his son to look up to.

Raillo had previously accused Vinicius of provoking and disrespecting opponents.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said the forward did not need any special preparation for the game, despite the bad blood with Raillo.

"Vinicius will prepare for the game as normal and will try to make the difference as he always does," Ancelotti told a news conference Saturday.

"He is focused on what he has to do, I don't have to talk about anything with him."    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo breaks duck after lucrative Saudi move
Victorians thru playoffs beating Challengers
Bangladesh faces India tonight
Abahani Limited post win in BPL
Sheikh Russel KC return to winning streak in BPL
Australia's Green an 'outside chance' for India Test
Scorchers beat Heat to win fifth Big Bash League title
Hoggard withdraws from hearings into Rafiq racism allegations


Latest News
US to give money seized from Russian oligarch to Ukraine as aid: Report
G7, Australia reach deal on price caps for Russian fuel after EU
Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hanif Flyover
Muggers snatch 300 mobile phones in Dhaka a day
Varsity student killed as covered van crash his motorcycle in Pabna
Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL
Ronaldo 'happy' after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Falsehood being spread over educational curriculum: Dipu
Bangladesh logs 12 more Covid cases
Most Read News
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal power plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of forced disappearances: HRW
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Housewife stabbed dead in Dinajpur
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft