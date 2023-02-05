Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Newcastle must come to terms with new status, says Howe

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

LONDON, FEB 4: Eddie Howe admits Newcastle's new-found status as a threat to the Premier League's big guns will make it harder to sign players from their rivals in future.

The League Cup finalists added Everton forward Anthony Gordon and West Ham full-back Harrison Ashby during the January transfer window.

But their long-standing interest in England midfielder Conor Gallagher came to nothing as Chelsea refused to allow him to join a top-six rival.

Howe, whose team host West Ham on Saturday, are third in the Premier League table, with just one defeat all season.

Asked at his pre-match press conference on Friday whether other clubs now see the Magpies as genuine competition, Howe said: "I think it is potentially difficult for us.

"It depends on the player and it depends on the club, but I think we're probably aware we are seen differently this season to how we were last season.

Newcastle beat Southampton in Tuesday's second leg of their League Cup semi-final to reach their first final since 1999 and keep alive their hopes of ending a trophy drought that dates back to 1969.

When Howe was hired in November 2021, just a few weeks after the Saudi-funded takeover of the club the previous month, he arrived to find Newcastle languishing in 19th place in the Premier League.

Having revitalised Newcastle with remarkable speed, Howe said the Magpies must now adopt a big-club mentality towards fighting on two fronts at the same time.

They are hoping to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish, as well as eyeing long-awaited silverware in the League Cup.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo breaks duck after lucrative Saudi move
Victorians thru playoffs beating Challengers
Bangladesh faces India tonight
Abahani Limited post win in BPL
Sheikh Russel KC return to winning streak in BPL
Australia's Green an 'outside chance' for India Test
Scorchers beat Heat to win fifth Big Bash League title
Hoggard withdraws from hearings into Rafiq racism allegations


Latest News
US to give money seized from Russian oligarch to Ukraine as aid: Report
G7, Australia reach deal on price caps for Russian fuel after EU
Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hanif Flyover
Muggers snatch 300 mobile phones in Dhaka a day
Varsity student killed as covered van crash his motorcycle in Pabna
Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL
Ronaldo 'happy' after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Falsehood being spread over educational curriculum: Dipu
Bangladesh logs 12 more Covid cases
Most Read News
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal power plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of forced disappearances: HRW
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Housewife stabbed dead in Dinajpur
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft