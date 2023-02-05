Video
Conte could take charge of Spurs days after surgery

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

LONDON, FEB 4: Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini said on Friday that Antonio Conte could be in charge for the clash with Manchester City just days after he had surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Tottenham boss Conte returned to his native Italy following last weekend's FA Cup win over Preston, but was taken ill with "severe abdominal pain" that was later diagnosed as cholecystitis, a swelling of the gallbladder.

Although Conte revealed on Instagram that his surgery had gone well, it had not been expected he would be on the touchline for the Premier League champions' visit to north London on Sunday.

Stellini, however, did not rule out the possibility that the 53-year-old would be back to take charge of the team, who are fifth in the Premier League.

"We don't know yet when Antonio is coming back. Everything is possible," he said on Friday.    AFP


