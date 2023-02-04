Woman ‘kills self’ jumping before train



A woman reportedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train at Abhaynagar upazila of Jashore district on Saturday.





The deceased was Sathi Begum, 25, wife of Rocky Sheikh of the upazila.







Father of the deceased Mohirul Islam Babu, a retired railway employee said Sathi and Rocky got married three years back and had a two-year old boy.







Her in-laws often tortured his daughter physically and mentally for dowry. Father of the victim claimed that he gave Tk 1.70lakh to her in-laws so far. But they didn’t stop and want more that forced his daughter to take her own life.







Sub-Inspector Md Mizanur Rahman of Jashore railway police said the young woman jumped before the 'Betna Express' around 12pm on Saturday, leaving her dead on the spot.













NY



Police recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital for autopsy. Legal action will be taken after investigation, he added.