

Truck kills two boys in Rajbari

Two boys were killed after being hit by a truck at Sadar upazila in Rajbari district.



The accident took place on Saturday around 1 pm in Dayalnagar Natun Rasta area under Chandani union of the upazila.



The deceased were identified as Sadar upazila's Chandani UP chairman Abdur Rob Sheikh's son Sakib Sheikh, 12, and nephew Sifat Sheikh, 18. Sifat was an 11th grader at Rajbari Government College and Sakib was a fifth grader.



According to locals, the duo were going toward Rajbari riding on a motorcycle. On the way, a sand-laden speeding truck hit the motorcycle. They died on the spot.



Mijanpur UP chairman Amin Uddin Ahmed Tuku said locals detained the truck and the driver and handed over to police.

SR

