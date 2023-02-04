Video
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 3:29 PM
Observer Online Report

Ganatantra Mancha will bring out march procession and and hold mass contact on February 11 across the country.

The programmes were announced at Jatiya Press Club on Saturday as part of the simultaneous movement announced by the BNP.

Saiful Huque, general secretary of Bangladesh Biplobi Workers Party, announced the programmes.

BNP and like-minded parties are holding rallies at different places in Dhaka city to press home their 10-point demands including restoration of democracy and an election-time caretaker government.

In Dhaka, Ganatantra Mancha will start march from Mirpur-12 at 10 am towards Motijhleel via Farmgate, Shahbagh, and Paltan, Saiful Haque said.

At the same time, the alliance will observe a similar programme at the district and divisional levels all over the country.

