Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 6:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

Flu cases in Japan hit epidemic warning level

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 3:23 PM  Count : 256
Observer Online Report

Flu cases in Japan hit epidemic warning level

Flu cases in Japan hit epidemic warning level


The number of flu patients across Japan in the week ended Sunday has reached warning levels in the country for the first time in three years, the health ministry said.

According to data released by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases on Friday, during the week up to January 29, the average number of patients per medical institution nationwide came to 10.36, surpassing the warning level benchmark of 10 per institution.

The warning level suggests the possibility of an epidemic occurring in the coming four weeks.

About 5,000 regularly monitored medical institutions in all of Japan's 47 prefectures reported a total of more than 51,000 influenza cases during the seven-day period, the data showed.

By prefecture, the per-hospital number was the highest in Okinawa at 41.23, followed by Fukui at 25.38, Osaka at 24.34, and Fukuoka at 21.70.

Experts here warned that flu infections may further spread unlike normal years after strict COVID-19 countermeasures apparently helped keep flu infections at fairly low levels in 2021 and 2022.



NY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flu cases in Japan hit epidemic warning level
More than 40 killed in Nigeria as gunmen and vigilantes clash
'Implement agreed peace plan'
Sri Lankan pardons 588 prisoners on 75th Independence Day
Thirteen dead as Chile forest fires provoke state of disaster
German TV team quits Iraq after pressure
Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident
Nicaraguan President says NKorea, Iran have right to nukes


Latest News
Councillor sued over sexual harassment of colleague
Two held with liquor in Madhyanagar
Man beaten to death by his rival in Ctg
22 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Bangladesh and Brazil to expand bilateral trade
Man killed in B’baria road accident
112 passengers fined for travelling without tickets
Woman ‘kills self’ jumping before train
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Most Read News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft