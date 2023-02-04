Minor boy killed in Jhalokathi road crash



A minor boy was killed and another injured in head-on collision of two battery-run auto-rickshaws at Rajapur upazila in Jhalokati district on Saturday.





The deceased was Siam, 6, son of Al-Amin of Galua area of the upazila and a student of Nurani Madrasa.







Quoting the family members police said Siam along with his mother, grandmother and 10 months old brother were going to Rajapur to visit one of his ailing relatives from Galua riding an auto-rickshaw.







The accident occurred as another speedy auto-rickshaw collided head-on with their easy-bike around 11am on Saturday, leaving two children injured.







Locals rescued them and rushed to Rajapur Health Centre where Siam declared dead.







Officer-in-Charge of Rajapur Police Station Pulak Chandra Roy said the driver of the auto-rickshaw fled the scene.















NY

