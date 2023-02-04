

Housewife stabbed dead in Dinajpur

A housewife was allegedly stabbed to death over land dispute at Ghoraghat upazila in Dinajpur.



The incident took place on Saturday around 10 am in Baropaikar Garh area under Singra union of the upazila.



The victim was Amina Begum, 45, wife of Sekender Ali, a resident of that area.



Police said the victim's husband Sekendar Ali had a dispute with Mintu Mia of Kashigari village of the upazila over land. In the morning, they locked into an argument over irrigation on the land. At one stage, Mintu stabbed Amina Begum on her chest and back with a sharp weapon and fled.



Later, Amina Begum was rescued and taken to the Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



Ghoraghat Police Station officer-in-charge Abu Hasan Kabir said legal steps were under process in this regard.

