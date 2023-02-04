Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 6:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Rampal plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 2:50 PM  Count : 294
Observer Online Desk

Rampal plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy

Rampal plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy


Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Saturday visited the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant at Rampal, being built with funding from the Indian government's concessional financing scheme with an outlay of about US$2 billion.

Majority of the amount is being provided by India's EXIM Bank.

The plant uses ultra super critical technology and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, reports UNB.

Phase-I of the 1320 MW power plant was inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh in September 2022 and has already started supplying electricity to the national grid of Bangladesh.

Phase-II of the project is expected to be completed shortly, officials said.

Energy cooperation is an "important component" of India-Bangladesh development partnership and the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant is a concrete manifestation of the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between India and Bangladesh, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Pranay Verma visits Rupsha Rail Bridge

On February 3, the Indian high commissioner visited the Rupsha rail bridge which is expected to "boost trade and connectivity" for not only Bangladesh but also for the entire sub-region.

The bridge is being developed under the Indian government's concessional line of credit (LOCs) extended to the Bangladesh government.

During his two-day visit to Khulna division on February 3-4, High Commissioner Pranay Verma will be visiting some of the important connectivity projects which are being developed under the Bangladesh-India development partnership.

The total length of the Rupsha bridge is over 5km and the cost of constructing the bridge is US$ 169.26 million.

The bridge has been constructed over the Rupsha river, and its construction was a challenging engineering feat as it required use of specialized technology for piling work, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Friday night.

The bridge also has additional features for ensuring navigation safety and the navigational clearance is more than 18m from standard high-water level.

India is Bangladesh's largest development partner in South Asia.

India has already committed LOCs worth nearly US$ 8 billion to Bangladesh.

The bridge is a visible example of the India-Bangladesh development partnership, said the High Commission.

The Rupsha railway bridge and the Khulna-Mongla port rail line will greatly facilitate transportation of goods, and enhanced connectivity and accessibility to Mongla Port will improve market access for local businesses including for agricultural produce in the region. It is also expected to positively impact tourism to prominent spots in the southwestern part of Bangladesh.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of disappearances, torture: HRW
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
Malaysia to continue facilities for Bangladeshi students
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Bangladesh, South Africa discuss ways to boost trade and investment


Latest News
Councillor sued over sexual harassment of colleague
Two held with liquor in Madhyanagar
Man beaten to death by his rival in Ctg
22 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Bangladesh and Brazil to expand bilateral trade
Man killed in B’baria road accident
112 passengers fined for travelling without tickets
Woman ‘kills self’ jumping before train
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Most Read News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft