Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon

Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution bin Ismail is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka at about 3:00pm on Saturday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh.







This is going to be his first minister-level visit from the Southeast Asian country since the formation of a new government in Kuala Lumpur.





The Malaysian Home Minister will meet his Bangladesh counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed during his visit.





The visit is expected to focus on the discussion on sending manpower to Malaysia.





Earlier, on January 25, 2022, the then Home Minister of Malaysia, Hamzah bin Zainudin, came to Dhaka on a three-day visit to Bangladesh.









