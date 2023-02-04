Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 6:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 2:08 PM  Count : 283
Observer Online Report

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution bin Ismail

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution bin Ismail


Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution bin Ismail is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka at about 3:00pm on Saturday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh.

This is going to be his first minister-level visit from the Southeast Asian country since the formation of a new government in Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian Home Minister will meet his Bangladesh counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed during his visit.

The visit is expected to focus on the discussion on sending manpower to Malaysia.

Earlier, on January 25, 2022, the then Home Minister of Malaysia, Hamzah bin Zainudin, came to Dhaka on a three-day visit to Bangladesh.


NY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of disappearances, torture: HRW
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
Malaysia to continue facilities for Bangladeshi students
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Bangladesh, South Africa discuss ways to boost trade and investment


Latest News
Councillor sued over sexual harassment of colleague
Two held with liquor in Madhyanagar
Man beaten to death by his rival in Ctg
22 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Bangladesh and Brazil to expand bilateral trade
Man killed in B’baria road accident
112 passengers fined for travelling without tickets
Woman ‘kills self’ jumping before train
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Most Read News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft