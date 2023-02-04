

Man crushed under train in Gazipur

A young man was crushed under the wheels of a train in Pubail area in Gazipur city on Saturday morning.



The identity of the victim was not known immediately.



According to police, a train hit the man while he was walking along the rail line in Pubail area, leaving him dead on the spot.



Later, being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to hospital morgue for autopsy.



Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) Saiful Islam confirmed the matter.

SR

