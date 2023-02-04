642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January





A total of 642 people were killed and 978 others injured in 650 accidents on roads, waterways and railways across the country in January, according to a report by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.





Of them, 585 people were killed and 899 injured in 593 road accidents across the country. Besides, 45 people were killed and 78 injured in 44 accidents on railways, while 11 were killed, one was injured and six people went missing in 13 accidents on waterways.





The Jatri Kalyan Samity compiled the data following media reports and revealed this through a press release on Saturday.





According the report, 205 people were killed and 114 injured in 214 motorcycle accidents in the January.





Of the dead, the identities of 206 drivers, 109 pedestrians, 35 transport workers, 53 students, 10 teachers, 13 law enforcement officers, 115 women, 62 children, five journalists, one heroic freedom fighter, two lawyers and three engineers and 14 leaders and activities of different political parties have been known, the reports said.





Among those vehicles involved in the accidents were 12.5 per cent buses, 24.75 per cent pick-up vans, covered vans and lorries, 5.2 per cent private cars, jeeps and microbuses, 5.88 per cent CNG-run auto-rickshaws, 27.32 per cent motorbikes, 14.58 per cent battery-run human haulers and 9.92 per cent three-wheeler vehicles.





Of the total accidents, 29.51 per cent occurred on national highways, 38.61 on regional roads and 24.45 per cent on roads. Besides, 5.22 per cent accidents occurred in Dhaka city, 1.18 in Chattogram city and 1.01 percent on rail tracks.





TF

