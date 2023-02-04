Fire at Tongi PDB warehouse doused



A fire that broke out at the central warehouse of Power Distribution Board (PDB) in Tongi area of Gazipur on Saturday morning has been brought under control.

Iqbal Hasan, senior station officer of Tongi Fire Service, said a fire broke out at the PDB warehouse at Tongi around 11am on Saturday. On information three units of fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire around 12pm.



























No injuries or causalities were reported till filing of this report.He said some electric materials and other stuff were gutted in fire. The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.