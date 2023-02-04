BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions







Leaders, activists and supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party are started thronging at the party's central office premises at Nayapaltan ahead of its pre-scheduled rally.

The rally is going to bebegin at 2pm.





Matiur Rahman, central organising secretary of Chhatra Dal, said the BNP men from different places of Dhaka division are being gathered at the venue to make the rally successful.





Party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will attend the rally as the chief guest.





Meanwhile, other like-minded parties are also holding rally at different places.





The parties will announce their next course of action from the rallies.





TF



