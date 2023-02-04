

Youth killed in Manikganj road accident

A young man was killed in a road accident at Gheor upazila in Manikganj district.



The accident took place on Saturday around 10:30 am in Salwa Textile area near Baniajuri bus stand of the upazila.



The deceased Hriday, 23, was a resident of Baharabari Taluknagar area under Daulatpur upazila of the district.



Police said Hriday was returning home riding on a motorcycle. On the way, a bus hit his motorcycle at the spot around 10:30 am. He died on the spot.



Gheor Police Station officer-in-charge Aminur Rahman confirmed the matter.



The body was rescued and sent to Manikganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.

SR

