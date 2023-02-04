Worker dies falling off building in capital

A worker died after falling from a five-storey residential building at Bangshal of the capital on Friday.







The deceased was Uzzal Munshi, 30.







Uzzal accidentally slipped and fell from the 4th floor of a building of one Chan Bablu around 6pm on Friday while they were illuminating it said his co-worker Billal Mia.





Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.

















The body has been kept at the hospital morgue and informed the Bangshal police, he added.