Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 6:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

US Senator: Bangladesh 'an important partner'

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:01 PM  Count : 229
Observer Online Desk

US Senator: Bangladesh 'an important partner'

US Senator: Bangladesh 'an important partner'



US Senator Roger Marshall has expressed his willingness to extend support to further advance Dhaka -Washington relationship.

Roger Marshall, the Republican Senator from Kansas, described Bangladesh as "an important partner" of the United States and hoped that the two countries would continue to work to forge bilateral cooperation in all possible areas, UNB reports.

The US Senator made the remarks during a meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran at his office in Washington D.C. on Friday.

Senator Marshall appreciated Bangladesh's impressive economic achievements.

He also praised Bangladesh's contributions towards global peace through the UN Peacekeeping Missions, according to the Bangladesh Mission in Washington today.

Ambassador Imran briefed the Senator on the impressive socio-economic development that has taken place in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He also highlighted Bangladesh's sustained economic growth, self-sufficiency in food production, advancement in the healthcare sector, disaster management, women's empowerment, and efficient COVID-19 management.

Ambassador Imran lauded the US government's contribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh.

While apprising on the Rohingya issue, he sought support of Senator Marshall and the US Congress for repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

They both underscored the importance of further expanding the trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and the United States, and deepening the existing partnership between the two countries in the coming days.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of disappearances, torture: HRW
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
Malaysia to continue facilities for Bangladeshi students
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Bangladesh, South Africa discuss ways to boost trade and investment


Latest News
Councillor sued over sexual harassment of colleague
Two held with liquor in Madhyanagar
Man beaten to death by his rival in Ctg
22 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Bangladesh and Brazil to expand bilateral trade
Man killed in B’baria road accident
112 passengers fined for travelling without tickets
Woman ‘kills self’ jumping before train
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Most Read News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]bserverbd.com, For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft