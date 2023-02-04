US Senator: Bangladesh 'an important partner'







US Senator Roger Marshall has expressed his willingness to extend support to further advance Dhaka -Washington relationship.

They both underscored the importance of further expanding the trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and the United States, and deepening the existing partnership between the two countries in the coming days.





Roger Marshall, the Republican Senator from Kansas, described Bangladesh as "an important partner" of the United States and hoped that the two countries would continue to work to forge bilateral cooperation in all possible areas, UNB reports.The US Senator made the remarks during a meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran at his office in Washington D.C. on Friday.Senator Marshall appreciated Bangladesh's impressive economic achievements.He also praised Bangladesh's contributions towards global peace through the UN Peacekeeping Missions, according to the Bangladesh Mission in Washington today.Ambassador Imran briefed the Senator on the impressive socio-economic development that has taken place in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.He also highlighted Bangladesh's sustained economic growth, self-sufficiency in food production, advancement in the healthcare sector, disaster management, women's empowerment, and efficient COVID-19 management.Ambassador Imran lauded the US government's contribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh.While apprising on the Rohingya issue, he sought support of Senator Marshall and the US Congress for repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.