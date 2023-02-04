|
School girl 'commits suicide' in Barishal
A school girl reportedly committed suicide at Agailjhara upazila in Barishal district on Friday night.
The dead was Payel Chowdhury, daughter of Bimal Chowdhury, a resident of Ratnopur village of the upazila. She was a sixth grader at Ratnopur Secondary School.
Police said the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room due to a huff with her parents.
Later, being informed, police recovered the body.
Agailjhara Police Station sub-inspector Ali Hossain confirmed the matter.
