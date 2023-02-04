15 children suffer injuries as dog bites them in Pabna





At least 15 children have been injured as a mad dog bit them at Ishwardi upazila in Pabna district.





The incident happened in Boroichara Dakkhinpara village on Friday afternoon while the children were playing.

Ishwardi Health Complex doctor Sohel Parvez said, "A total of 15 children came to the hospital on Friday (February 3) afternoon as a mad dog bit them. All of them have been given antibiotics. Seven of them have been urgently registered."





Ishwardi upazila livestock officer Dr. Nazmul Hossain said, "One dog bit them all. We are trying to catch the dog."





TF