Two held with 3kg hemp in Bhanga



Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 3kg hemp from Tarail area of Bhanga upazila on Friday.







The arrestees are Md Milon Promanik, 35, son of Nurul Promanik and Kawser Fakir, 37, son of Mobarak Fakir, and the residents of Dayarampu area of Kotwali Police Station of Faridpur District





Officer-In-Charge Mohammad Mamunur Rashid of District Detective Branch of Police confirmed the news. He said acting on tip-off, a DB team conducted a drive in Ishardi Tarail area of Bhanga upazila on Saturday and arrested the duo with 3kg hemp.













The official said in this connection filing a case is under process.