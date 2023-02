Boy electrocuted in Moulvibazar

A teenage boy died from electrocution at Kulaura upazila in Kishoreganj district on Friday evening.



The dead was Saiful Mia, 14, son of Kuti Mia, a resident of Jabda area under Bhukshimail union.



It was known that the boy came in contact with live a electric wire in his house in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.



Kulaura Police Station sub-inspector Najmul Hsan confirmed the matter.

SR