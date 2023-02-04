Contraband drugs worth 3.30lakh seized in Kushtia



Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized Phensedyl and heroin, worth around Tk 3.30lakh, from a train in Kushtia on Friday.







Major Md Rafiqul Alam, commanding officer of BGB Kushtia Battalion-4, confirmed this at a press briefing.





He said on Friday morning, a BGB team conducted a drive at Dhaka-bound 'Chitra Express' train at Mirpur Railway Station and recovered 50 bottles of Phensedyl and 155gm heroin.







The market price of the seized drugs is worth around Tk 3.30 lakh. No one was held during the drive, he added.























The official said the seized drugs will be destroyed through the Department of Narcotics Control.