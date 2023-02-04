2 university students killed after covered van rams bike in Pabna





Two students of a private university were killed after their motorbike was smashed by a covered van in Pabna's Sadar upazila on Friday night.





The deceased were Redwan Islam Rupom, 20, son of late Abdul Baten; and his friend Amit. They were the final year students of Management Department of a private university in Dhaka.





Quoting the family members, police said the two friends were going to Ishwardi riding on a bike. When the motorcycle reached Tebunia area on the Pabna-Ishwardi highway, a speeding covered van rammed into the vehicle. The duo injured critically.



Locals rescued them and rushed to Sadar General Hospital where Rupon was declared dead. Amit was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later.



Police seized the covered van but its driver and helper managed to flee, said Pabna Sadar Police Station OC Kripa Shindhu.





TF