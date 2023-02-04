

Teenager drowns in river in Kushtia

A teenage boy drowned in the Garai river at sadar upazila in Kushtia district on Friday afternoon.



The deceased was Hasan, 15, son of Rashidul Islam, a resident of Battail area of the upazila.



It was learnt that the boy drowned in the river in Mangalbaria area while taking bath with friends.



Later, being informed, fire service personnel recovered the body of the boy from the spot.



Kushtia Fire Service and Civil Defense assistant director Jane Alam confirmed the matter.

SR

