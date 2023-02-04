Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 6:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

Sri Lankan pardons 588 prisoners on 75th Independence Day

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 9:58 AM  Count : 225
Observer Online Desk

Sri Lanka will release 588 prisoners on Saturday on presidential amnesty to mark the country's 75th Independence Day, a senior official said on Friday.

Commissioner of the Department of Prisons and Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said 557 of them are those rehabilitated by courts on drug-related offences.

He said 31 inmates, who were jailed for other offenses but deemed to have displayed good behavior during their imprisonment, will be released too, reports Xinhua.

The presidential amnesty was granted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe under the powers vested on him under Article 34 of the country's constitution.

The amnesty does not apply to those convicted of murder, serious drug offences, rape and armed robbery, Ekanayake said.

Sri Lanka gave amnesty to 197 prisoners on its Independence Day last year.

Sri Lanka got its independence from British rule on Feb. 4 of 1948.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flu cases in Japan hit epidemic warning level
More than 40 killed in Nigeria as gunmen and vigilantes clash
'Implement agreed peace plan'
Sri Lankan pardons 588 prisoners on 75th Independence Day
Thirteen dead as Chile forest fires provoke state of disaster
German TV team quits Iraq after pressure
Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident
Nicaraguan President says NKorea, Iran have right to nukes


Latest News
Councillor sued over sexual harassment of colleague
Two held with liquor in Madhyanagar
Man beaten to death by his rival in Ctg
22 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Bangladesh and Brazil to expand bilateral trade
Man killed in B’baria road accident
112 passengers fined for travelling without tickets
Woman ‘kills self’ jumping before train
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Most Read News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft