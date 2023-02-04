Sri Lankan pardons 588 prisoners on 75th Independence Day







Commissioner of the Department of Prisons and Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said 557 of them are those rehabilitated by courts on drug-related offences.



He said 31 inmates, who were jailed for other offenses but deemed to have displayed good behavior during their imprisonment, will be released too, reports Xinhua.



The presidential amnesty was granted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe under the powers vested on him under Article 34 of the country's constitution.



The amnesty does not apply to those convicted of murder, serious drug offences, rape and armed robbery, Ekanayake said.



Sri Lanka gave amnesty to 197 prisoners on its Independence Day last year.



Sri Lanka got its independence from British rule on Feb. 4 of 1948.

TF

